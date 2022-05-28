SuperSport United’s Donn hints at plan against Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers and Matsatsantsa play their last match of the season with much at stake for both sides

SuperSport midfielder Jesse Donn has identified an area where he thinks they could have an edge over Orlando Pirates who they meet in a Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday.

It is Pirates’ final chance to secure a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup but they need to win by a five-goal margin to achieve that.

But Donn does not see that happening as he feels they already have an advantage over the Buccaneers.

“I think it’s an interesting one because on one hand, they have been playing games, they will be sharp in terms of match fitness and having that match readiness from playing games and we might not have that,” Donn told SuperSport media.

“But that being said, they have also played a lot of games with a heavy schedule of fixtures. Even yesterday against Royal AM, you could see in the final stages Royal AM managed to score two goals.

“That could be down to the fatigue of Pirates players. So we are definitely looking forward to bringing as much energy and freshness as we can. Yes, they may be sharp but I’m sure they won’t be able to keep up for the whole game as they have had a tough fixture schedule.

“So we have to go and match them or better them for effort because we have had time to rest and we should be really fresh.”

SuperSport go into Monday’s match having gone for 16 days without being involved in competitive action.

That is against what Pirates have experienced, playing six taxing games in May alone so far.

While the Soweto giants need nothing short of victory, it is also a must-win for ninth-placed SuperSport who can finish in the top half of the table with a win themselves.

“Like I have mentioned it’s going to be really important that we match them and then better them for effort and energy,” added Donn.

“Like I said they have played so many games so freshness is going to be an important aspect for us. At the same time I think we are highly motivated because we need to get a top-eight spot. We need to get only a win which will get us there.

“This season has been up and down, it has been inconsistent but SuperSport as a club I don’t know when we last finished out of the top-eight.”