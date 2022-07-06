SuperSport United respond to sale reports

Matsatsantsa have moved in to react to rumours that the ownership of the club will change

SuperSport United have broken silence on reports suggesting Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is set to acquire the club.

The rumours claimed Masiyiwa’s takeover is now subject to approval by the Premier Soccer League executive committee.

Matsatsantsa have, however, moved in to deny that the club is up for sale.

“SuperSport United have been made aware of the old repeated rumours and speculation regarding the potential sale of the club,” SuperSport said in a statement as per Soccer Laduma.

“Please note that the rumours are completely untrue. As stated when these false rumours started in 2019, the club is not for sale.

“The club is seeking legal advice on the publications or persons involved in continually issuing these false statements.”

The reports also suggested that another consortium linked to Wits University was eyeing to buy SuperSport.

But it is the reported Masiyiwa bid that gained more prominence with the London-based Zimbabwean billionaire said to be likely to take over due to his financial muscle.

SuperSport have in recent years been employing some cost-cutting measures in the transfer market.

They have been relying on signing free agents, promoting development players to the senior team as well as securing players on loan from other clubs.

This has been attributed to their struggles in challenging for the PSL title as well as Cup competitions.

The Tshwane giants finished the last league campaign in position eight on the table which they attained on the last day of the campaign.

Since winning three straight league titles from 2008 to 2010, SuperSport have not clinched it since then.