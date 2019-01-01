SuperSport United ready to let Aubrey Modiba leave, but only if they can find a replacement

SuperSport 's CEO is adamant they cannot afford to sign players directly from their cross-town rivals as the club eye a replacement for Modiba

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed the club are on the lookout for a left-footed winger, as they prepare themselves to lose their left-winger Aubrey Modiba, who is reportedly wanted by , among others.

The Matsatsantsa boss also has praised Sundowns winger Aubrey Ngoma, who has been linked with a move to the club, but admits signing him on a permanent deal could hurt their budget.

SuperSport recently turned down the opportunity to sign George Lebese, who spent the second half of the 2017/18 season at the club while on loan from Sundowns.

“I’m looking for a left-sided attacking player. At some point, I know that I’m going to lose Aubrey,” Matthews told Independent Media .

“It is all about having good communication with the player and his agent. I don’t want to be in a situation where a player comes in on the 28th of July and hands in a transfer request.

“Where am I going to get his replacement in three days?”

Moreover, media reports have suggested Ngoma has been one of the names bandied about as a possible replacement for Modiba.

The former star has struggled for game time at Chloorkop, leading to much speculation surrounding his future.

“Ngoma is a good player. I really do think he is quality. If he can fire for me and then I can let Aubrey Modiba go,” continued Matthews.

“I can’t afford permanent moves for Sundowns players because their wages are high. To meet them is a challenge. I don’t have the transfer budget."