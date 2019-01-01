SuperSport United ready to fund departing Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s coaching ambitions

The Matsatsantsa boss has praised the experienced midfielder for helping the youngsters at the club

With midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane set to depart SuperSport United after his contract expires at the end of June 2019, the club's Chief Executive Officer Stan Matthews says they will help fund the veteran midfielder’s coaching ambitions.

‘Yeye’ will see his three-year stay with Matsatsantsa come to an end on June 30 and Matthews has lauded the role of Letsholonyane in the team.

“Yeye hasn’t been at the club for long but he has made a big difference in the dressing room and has helped the likes of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule develop quicker than they would have,” Matthews told Phakaaathi .

“If they didn’t have such an experienced player alongside them they would have taken a while longer. We are helping him with his off-the-field aspirations and we are helping him with his coaching license even though he is leaving the club,” revealed the CEO.

The 36-year-old has also been linked with a move to newly-promoted Premier Soccer League ( ) side Stellenbosch FC, but it looks likely that he will pursue coaching as his next step in his career.

“We are getting him qualified with his coaching license and we will fulfil that obligation even though he has left the club,” revealed the boss.

Meanwhile, Matthews hopes the man who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2010 Fifa World Cup will return to the Tshwane-based outfit once he completes his coaching course.

“That gives us confidence that even later if he wants to come and be in the academy or play a part in the club because he is a player who youngsters can look up to and say there is a good professional who we can emulate,” he concluded.