SuperSport United players were never affected by club sale rumours - Grobler

The coming in of DStv as the headline sponsors of the PSL fueled speculation that Matsatsantsa were to be sold

SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler has commended the club for the manner in which they “quickly dealt” with rumours suggesting their Premier Soccer League ( ) status was up for sale.

As rumours started filtering in that DStv were going to be the title sponsors of the league, there was speculation that the broadcaster would stop sponsoring Matsatsantsa, which would have led to the sale of the club.

This came after had been acquired by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila while had just been purchased by TS Galaxy and SuperSport issued a statement dismissing the reports.

Grobler said they never pressed the panic button following rumours surrounding SuperSport United as club chief executive officer Stanley Matthews gave them assurances that their franchise was safely in the hands of its owners.

“No, not at all [players were never shaken by the rumours]. I think the club dealt with it very quickly,” Grobler told Far Post.

“Our CEO came to see us immediately and let us know. I think for players like myself who have been with the club for a long time understand how the club works, understand how the club looks after their players and employees.

“It’s just not within the club to act that way, I think if anything we would have been the first to know and as I said they came in and killed that rumour very quickly.”

Following the guarantees that SuperSport will not be sold, the club is preparing next season after finishing the last PSL campaign in fifth spot.

Grobler was named the club’s Player of the Season after ending the term with 14 goals, two behind joint top-scorers Frank Mhango of and Peter Shalulile.

“I am incredibly proud [to be named the club’s best player], it has been a few difficult seasons for me before this season, and you know the operations and that,” said Grobler.

“The coach and the club showed a lot of faith in me and it just really felt good to be able to repay the club for the faith they have shown in me.

“I came into the season and people were asking me what targets I have set for myself and for me there was really only one target and goal, and that was to just stay fit and play as many games as I can. I feel I did that and everything else was just a bonus."

The 32-year-old has been a surprise omission from Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana squad for next week’s international friendly matches against Zambia and Namibia.