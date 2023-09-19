SuperSport United players pin hopes on Gavin Hunt's masterstroke to haunt Kaizer Chiefs again

- Chiefs meet SuperSport on Wednesday
- Hunt has a history of being tricky vs Chiefs
- Lakay & Bezuidenhout comment on their coach's history
WHAT HAPPENED? Hunt has a history of making life difficult for the Soweto giants since his first stint with Matsatsantsa and at Bidvest Wits.
He hurt Amakhosi when he denied them a top-three finish late last season.
The two sides are now preparing to meet again on Wednesday at Peter Mokaba Stadium and SuperSport players know their coach always has a plan against Chiefs.
WHAT LYLE LAKAY SAID: “We know how Chiefs play and I think coach [Hunt] will plan accordingly for them because he knows them well,” Lakay said as per Sowetan Live.
WHAT KEENAN BEZUIDENHOUT SAID: “Obviously Chiefs, we all know, are a big team but I think coach Gavin will know what to do... he understands Chiefs pretty well. So, we just need to listen to him and stick to whatever he says is a plan,” said Bezuidenhout.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport and Chiefs go into Wednesday's clash coming from failure to win their respective last PSL games and that gives them pressure to pick maximum points.
Matsatsantsa were beaten 3-0 by Golden Arrows while the Soweto giants were held 0-0 by Royal AM.
It is a big test for both sides as they bid to recover from the setbacks and keep close track of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
SuperSport are third on the table, having played a game less than Amakhosi who are on position five.
WHAT NEXT? After Saturday's match, Chiefs have another demanding fixture when they take on Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-finals, second leg at the weekend while Matsatsantsa will have an inactive weekend.