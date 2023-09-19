SuperSport United players pin hopes on Gavin Hunt's masterstroke to haunt Kaizer Chiefs again

SuperSport United players are banking on coach Gavin Hunt's history with Kaizer Chiefs to win them Wednesday's Premier Soccer League game.

Chiefs meet SuperSport on Wednesday

Hunt has a history of being tricky vs Chiefs

Lakay & Bezuidenhout comment on their coach's history

WHAT HAPPENED? Hunt has a history of making life difficult for the Soweto giants since his first stint with Matsatsantsa and at Bidvest Wits.

He hurt Amakhosi when he denied them a top-three finish late last season.

The two sides are now preparing to meet again on Wednesday at Peter Mokaba Stadium and SuperSport players know their coach always has a plan against Chiefs.

WHAT LYLE LAKAY SAID: “We know how Chiefs play and I think coach [Hunt] will plan accordingly for them because he knows them well,” Lakay said as per Sowetan Live.

WHAT KEENAN BEZUIDENHOUT SAID: “Obviously Chiefs, we all know, are a big team but I think coach Gavin will know what to do... he understands Chiefs pretty well. So, we just need to listen to him and stick to whatever he says is a plan,” said Bezuidenhout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport and Chiefs go into Wednesday's clash coming from failure to win their respective last PSL games and that gives them pressure to pick maximum points.

Matsatsantsa were beaten 3-0 by Golden Arrows while the Soweto giants were held 0-0 by Royal AM.

It is a big test for both sides as they bid to recover from the setbacks and keep close track of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport are third on the table, having played a game less than Amakhosi who are on position five.

WHAT NEXT? After Saturday's match, Chiefs have another demanding fixture when they take on Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-finals, second leg at the weekend while Matsatsantsa will have an inactive weekend.