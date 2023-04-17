SuperSport United play hard ball on KVC Westerlo over former Kaizer Chiefs target Maseko

Stan Matthews has hinted SuperSport United might consider letting Thapelo Maseko join KVC Westerlo but at the right price.

Maseko has been in the ascendancy at SuperSport

He was in the Bafana provisional squad

Matthews comments on Westerlo's interest

WHAT HAPPENED: The youngster has been impressive for SuperSport United despite his tender age.

It is the reason why KVC Westerlo have been chasing the services of the midfielder.

However, the Swanky Boys CEO Matthews believes Maseko needs at least a full season with them, further claiming the offer by the Dutch side is unacceptable.

WHAT HE SAID: "Maseko is not for sale. We have received two offers from them, but as I said, Maseko is not for sale at the moment," Matthews told Soccer Laduma.

"Even if he was for sale, the latest Westerlo offer would not be entertained by the board.

"[He will be ready for sale] after he has had at least a full season with us in the first team. He is only 19."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his young age, Maseko has played 20 matches for SuperSport in all competitions this season. Of the aforementioned number of games, 19 have been in the Premier Soccer League whereby he has three goals and an assist.

He was part of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Liberia but dropped to the U23 national team.

Maseko had initially been linked to Kaizer Chiefs and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT: Maseko will hope his immediate future is resolved.