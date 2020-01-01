SuperSport United parade four new signings, including returnee Chigova

The defending MTN8 champions have bolster their with some exciting players in preparation for the upcoming campaign

SuperSport United have unveiled four new signings ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season which gets underway in a week's time.

Former goalkeeper George Chigova is among the players who will be donning the Matsatsantsa colours.

According to the club, Chigova has signed a two-year deal and so is Iqraam Rayners who arrived before the end of last season from Stellenbosch FC.

The Tshwane-based outfit also confirmed the acquisition of Mpho Mathebula and Keenan Phillips.

The pair were on the books of last season and join SuperSport on a free transfer following the club's decision to sell its status.

Matsatsantsa took to their social media platforms to parade their newest signings

We would like to confirm the signing of Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova and Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners on two-year deals.



We would also like announce the signing of Bidvest Wits duo Mpho Mathebula and SA U20 international Keenan Phillips on a two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/hwgfXUiX7i — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) October 8, 2020

SuperSport had been quiet since the opening of the transfer window on September 22 but they have now sent a statement of intent with the arrival of the quartet.

Meanwhile, this will be Chigova's second stint with SuperSport United, and he returns to the club following the relegation to the NFD of Rise and Shine last season.

Five years ago, the lanky Zimbabwean defender left Matsatsantsa in an effort to play regular, and he got what he was hoping for at City.

Chigova was a regular to an extent that he was even given the armband to captain the Polokwane-based outfit.

On the other hand, Rayners knew at the start of the year that he would not stay with Stellenbosch beyond the previous season.

This is because he signed a pre-contract with Matsatsantsa in January, and Steve Barker and his technical team decided that it was best they released him.

Tembo brought him to ease the pressure on his strikers; some of which are reported to be on their way out of the club after attracting interest from other local clubs.