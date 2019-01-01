SuperSport United must play as a unit against Kaizer Chiefs - Grobler

The South Africa international is focused on scoring as many goals as possible for Matsatsantsa

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has refused to set a target in terms of goals this season ahead of their clash with on Saturday.

The prolific marksman has hit the ground running in the 2019/20 campaign - scoring three goals in three matches across all competitions.

Grobler grabbed a brace as Matsatsantsa thrashed 3-0 in a match on Wednesday, before opening the scoring in the 3-0 win over in the MTN8 quarter-final clash on Sunday.



"Well, the most important thing for me is to stay fit and enjoy playing football. I have struggled with injuries in recent seasons and I played a few matches for my team," Grobler told Goal.



Last season, Grobler was sidelined with a long-term injury and he ended up scoring only one goal in 16 league appearances in the league.

The 31-year-old frontman, who was once on the books of Turkish side Goztepe SK, is keen to make up for lost time this season.



"So, I don't want to set a target in terms of the number of goals, I just want to focus on playing football. My main target for this season is to stay fit and play as many games as possible, and see where I end up in terms of goals," he added.

The experienced forward is also focused on helping SuperSport maintain their good run having defeated Pirates and Wits after losing to in their opening PSL match.



"I want to do well for the club and help the team maintain its good run. It does not matter, who we are playing against at the moment. We just want to continue winning our games and keep the momentum going," he added.



"I am looking forward to playing against Chiefs. We need to play as a unit and make sure we take our chances. It would be nice to score and help the team win," he concluded.



Chiefs are set to host SuperSport in a PSL match at the iconic FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.