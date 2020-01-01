SuperSport United midfielder Webber ready to fill the void left by Furman

The young Mtsatsantsa midfielder has declared his readiness to replace the club's former skipper and midfield fulcrum

SuperSport United midfielder Jamie Webber believes they are ready to fill the void left by former skipper Dean Furman, saying fighting for the badge is the priority.

The 22-year-old midfielder has welcomed the challenge from coach Kaitano Tembo to see him stepping up to the anchorman’s role in the heart of the park as he looks to replace the Bafana Bafana midfielder, who recently left the club.

Webber also says the departure of the former and Doncaster Rovers midfielder brings an opportunity for him and teammates such as Teboho Mokoena to shine.

“It’s an opportunity for me and for the other guys because Dean was a key player,” Webber told SundaySun print edition.

“He was our captain, he had to play all the games guiding us and we looked up to him. But now that he’s not here, we obviously have to take matters into our own hands.

“We have to play well for the club, do our best for the badge like we always say.”

Speaking about the fact he will be wrestling against the likes of Mokoena and Sipho Mbule for a spot in the starting line-up, Webber doesn’t doubt their ability to impress coach Tembo.

“I think we have the ability because all of us are young and this is a great opportunity to build a good relationship for years to come,” he added.

“I haven’t played much because I had a back injury. Now, there’s definitely an opportunity to play again and become a regular.”

After featuring in 15 matches across all competitions for the reigning MTN8 champions with two goals and as many assists so far, the young midfielder will hope to become a regular feature for the Tshwane giants once the season resumes.

The three-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are gunning for a decent finish in the league as they occupy the third spot on the log with 40 points, a position they share with .

Apart from parting ways with a player such as Furman, who has returned to the United Kingdom, SuperSport have also released Thabo Qalinge and Thabo Mnyamane, whose contracts were not renewed a few weeks ago.

On the other hand, the club has extended veteran defender Bongani Khumalo’s contract with a further year.