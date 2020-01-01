SuperSport United midfielder Waiswa on how Mamelodi Sundowns’ keeper Onyango helped him

The Matsatsantsa midfielder speaks highly of the Masandawana keeper calling him a mentor as far his PSL career is concerned

SuperSport United midfielder Moses Waiswa details how the former goalkeeper and skipper Denis Onyango has helped him to settle down in .

Although the 23-year-old attacker has had an unpleasant experience in the Premier Soccer League ( ) where they lost to Masandawana in the Nedbank Cup, he says he the top-flight is one of the toughest in the continent.

Waiswa made his debut for coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops in the Ke Yona competition as they lost 1-0 and but he managed to impress as they overcame 3-0 in January.

“I was out injured for seven months. I felt [the South African Premiership] is a higher level with lots of tactics and speed compared to Ugandan standards,” Waiswa told Daily Sun.

“I am settling in quite well every day. It’s a great feeling. He [Onyango] helped a lot with advice and support and he is like a father figure to me.”

Although the Cranes international has done well for the reigning MTN8 champions so far, he looks back at his debut against coach Pitso Mosimane’s men, calling it a bad memory and confirms he has recovered from his injury.

“It wasn’t a good experience losing to Sundowns. It was also bad because the lockdown came in, but it helped me work more on myself,” he added.

“I am good now. Healing is not only physical but also mental. I would say now I’m 90% healed.

“I feel sharp. SuperSport United fans should expect my best performances for the team if I am given a chance.”

The former SC Vipers midfielder revealed he has been working on his strength and confidence during the lockdown and the Kampala-born player has credited coach Tembo for gradually introducing him into the South African top-tier and in the team.

While he bemoaned the coronavirus pandemic came at a time he was finding his rhythm, he chose to focus on the brighter side.

The former Vaxjo United player has only featured on three occasions for the three-time PSL champions this term and will look to cement his place in the starting 11 once the season resumes after it was halted because of the ravaging pandemic in March.