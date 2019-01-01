SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena off to France for a trial

The nippy midfielder has caught an eye of an unnamed French club and according to Stanley Matthews, the player will be heading to Europe in July

Following a superb Premier Soccer League ( ) season with SuperSport United, midfielder Teboho Mokoena is set to undergo a trial in France in July and reports suggest that the club is RC Strasbourg.

The Tshwane giants have confirmed the young midfielder’s invitation, but CEO Stan Matthews says the European club must trigger the buyout clause.

"Teboho has a trial coming on in in July. Again, if his buy-out-clause is exercised, we will not stand in his way,” Matthews said to Independent Media.

“He is a great young man with great future ahead of himself. If he doesn't do it now, it is okay. He is with us and he is under contract with us for the few more years," added Matthews.

Having been linked with a move to rivals in recent weeks, Matthews insists they cannot allow their midfielder to join another local side.

Although Matsantsantsa failed to lift a trophy this past term, Mokoena’s individual brilliance saw him win the Young Player of the Season award.

"We don't see a move for Teboho in the local market as a move at all. We think that Teboho is good enough to go and play overseas,” he continued.

“Why should he set a bar in other teams as a substitute like it has happened with some of my star players in the past. They have been revolutionary with me but gone on to be fantastic benchwarmers and grandstand watchers. We are not going to allow that to happen to Teboho," Matthews reasoned.

With reports suggesting that the French giants are , Matthews could not reveal the name of the club, saying he is waiting for official correspondence from the club.

"I'm waiting for the letter. I can't confirm the team now. We did have interest from a European club for Teboho. They express interest in triggering his buyout clause,” continued the CEO.

“He has a buyout clause. We indicated that we would be satisfied for them to exercise that buyout-clause but not at the time that they wanted him. It wasn't much and we were in the top three,” concluded Matthews.