SuperSport United’s Matthews details how Kaizer Chiefs lost Mbule to Mamelodi Sundowns

The 24-year-old linkman had for a while been linked with a move to Naturena and Chloorkop but ended up opting for the latter

SuperSport United chef executive officer Stanley Matthews has given an account of events that led to midfielder Sipho Mbule signing for Mamelodi Sundowns instead of Kaizer Chiefs.

While insisting there was never a “bidding war” between the two giants, Matthews confirmed Chiefs made enquiries about the player in July 2021 but they never came back for the player this year.

“It wasn’t a decision that we made. We sat down with Sipho’s agent, Mike Makaab and we discussed what range of options are out there and what environment they felt he could give his best and be his best,” Matthews told PowerFM as per iDiskiTimes.

“When they came back and said they found a place in Sundowns, we did a deal and I was open and upfront for many months now, saying Sipho would most likely leave us at the end of the season.

“It never really got to a club bidding war or anything like that. It was really more dialogue between ourselves and Mike Makaab than anything else.

“No, I did not get any formal offer from Kaizer Chiefs. I did get enquiries, but at the time I did get enquiries it was July last year and Sipho wasn’t for sale. It was a different set of circumstances. I know the media would like to play it like ‘Chiefs lost out to Sundowns’ but it wasn’t like that.

“It’s absolute nonsense. I did speak to Kaizer Jr., I like him very much, we’re in contact often and he did enquire last July about Sipho Mbule. I took the enquiry to my board and my board decided Sipho wasn’t for sale.”

Matthews also says besides Chiefs and Sundowns, there was another team interested in Mbule whose offer was dismissed.

“I had three enquiries about Sipho and it wasn’t the big three, so Sundowns was one and Chiefs was one and I had another enquiry as well and a firm enquiry and in fact a firm offer from another club on Mbule and all three were turned down at that time,” said Matthews.

“At the time that Kaizer made the approach to me, Sipho wasn't for sale, which I told him and I told the other clubs as well. We never had any more follow-up after that because it was always in the hand of Mike and Sipho themselves.”

Before Mbule’s Masandawana move, rumours had resurfaced linking him to Chiefs given his age and profile sought by new Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane.