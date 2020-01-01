SuperSport United keen to keep Grobler amid reported Mamelodi Sundowns interest

The Bafana Bafana forward’s good form has fuelled rumours linking him with the Brazilians

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has begrudgingly said he would let forward Bradley Grobler sign for another team although he is unwilling to lose any of his key players.

Matsatsantsa’s 3-0 Premier Soccer League ( ) win over last Friday saw Grobler grabbing a brace and taking his league tally to 10 goals this season.

Being the club’s top scorer this term so far, Bradley’s form has heighted speculation that have a keen eye on him.

Tembo says while he is eager to hold on to his key players, he would have to leave room to come to terms with Grobler’s departure in the event that it happens.

“It is always important to keep your strongest or good players if you want to be competitive but at the same time football is a business and there are a lot of things that you need to consider and you have to be a little bit flexible,” said Tembo as per Phakaaathi.

“I am happy that he is happy here and our stance is to try and keep our best players but also understand that there are people running businesses and it is about making profit.

“Bradley has been very huge for us and he played well against Chippa. If you want to challenge for league honours you need to have players who can come in and score goals and we are happy.

Tembo continued to paint a picture of a man who is not prepared to let go of Gobler who has been at SuperSport for seven seasons.

“For me as long as I see him out on a SuperSport shirt and he performs the way he is performing, that is what satisfies me," he added.

“Whatever happens will happen and I am always happy to work with him. I am not going to be focusing on whether he goes or not, I do not know what will happen in the future but if it happens then it is football.”

Grobler’s form this season has seen him returning to Molefi Nteski’s national team.

His 10 league goals have seen him currently standing two goals behind the league’s top scorer Frank Mhango of .