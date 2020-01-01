SuperSport United have to dig themselves out of rough patch - Tembo

SuperSport United now risk the danger of finishing the current Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign outside the top four but coach Kaitano Tembo feels that his side is just going through "a rough patch" which can be corrected.

The Pretoria-based side lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch on Friday for their third defeat in five games, as they remained at fourth spot on the standings, to leave them risking being removed from that position.

Having last won the league title in 2010, SuperSport’s bid of at least finishing in the top-four this season is now under serious threat.

That has left Tembo decrying their lack of the final touch in the box, in what he called a rough patch.

“We are creating opportunities but not really finding the back of the net” Tembo said as per SuperSport TV.

“We are just going through a rough patch if I might put it that way because I think we didn’t deserve to lose this game [against Stellenbosch]. We deserved to get something. But credit to Stellenbosch they got one opportunity and they used it.”

Tembo says his men now have to embark on a soul-searching mission and improve their league fortunes.

“Look, we have to go back to basics and keep on working hard. That is very important,” Tembo added.

“I think we have got a young team. And you need to try to keep on motivating them and making them believe that they are still good players and we are just going through a rough patch and we have to dig ourselves out of this.”

After winning the MTN8 Cup earlier this season, SuperSport United might now not have another piece of silverware to play for following their Nedbank Cup exit last weekend.