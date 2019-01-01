SuperSport United forward Gabuza is a bigger man than me - Matthews

The striker had been granted compassionate leave following the death of his son

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews has paid tribute to striker Thamsanqa Gabuza for playing in the MTN8 Cup final against while mourning his late son earlier this month.

The 32-year-old lost his son a few days before SuperSport edged Highlands Park 1-0 to lift the MTN8 Cup as he staged a man-of-the-match performance.

Gabuza is now available to be selected for Saturday’s Telkom Knockout Cup against defending champions FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium after being granted a few days off to mourn his son.

Matthews saluted the striker’s commitment to SuperSport in remark’s that could boost Gabuza’s morale ahead of Saturday’s match.

“We gave him a week off to just go and attend to his family in order to heal and grieve,” Matthews was quoted as saying by Times Live .

“He’s happy at the club and has settled so well. The fact that he could produce a man-of-the-match performance under such personal circumstances says a lot about his character.

“The fact he had extended himself in this way and in that fashion for the good of the team, I think that’s unbelievable and kudos to him. He’s a bigger man than me. He showed his desire and commitment to make the best of this stint that he has with us. Long may it continue and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Gabuza is expected to continue with his fine form this season in which he has four goals in all competitions so far.

Having already bagged the MTN8, SuperSport are seeking to further decorate their trophy cabinet with the Telkom Knockout Cup.

But they will have to first negotiate their way past holders Baroka.