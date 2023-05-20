SuperSport United fall to Sekhukhune United to finish third and seal Caf Confederation Cup slot

SuperSport United ended the Premier Soccer League campaign with a loss against Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

SuperSport lost 1-0 against Sekhukhune

The Swanky Boys finish third

SuperSport to play in Caf CC

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport came into the match aiming at beating Sekhukhune and hope Orlando Pirates slip against AmaZulu.

However, their hearts were broken 20 minutes into the game when Sekhukhune's Thamsanqa Masiya picked Edwin Gyimah in a good area, and the attacker fully capitalised on the advantage to score what turned out to be the only goal of the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Saturday loss meant SuperSport United have won 14 out of the 30 league matches they have played this season, drawing nine and losing seven to finish third with 51 points.

They will now represent South Africa in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Sekhukhune who are in the Nedbank Cup final. Pirates have already qualified for Caf Champions League meaning Babina Noko will compete in the second tier of African football by virtue of reaching the last hurdle in the domestic competition.

Backpagepix

ALL EYES ON: After sealing a continental berth, it is up to Gavin Hunt to ensure he has quality players who can help him compete at the international level. He has to ensure the inconsistencies within the squad are eliminated during the preparations for the 2022/23 season.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: While the Swanky Boys will now take a rest before starting their pre-season, Sekhukhune have one final task, the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.