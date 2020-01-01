SuperSport United explain Qalinge and Mnyamane departure

SuperSport United CEO has Stan Matthews explained why they decided against renewing former winger Thabo Qalinge and Thabo Mnyamane’s contracts.

The veteran administrator says due to the coronavirus pandemic, coach Kaitano Tembo had time to analyze the contribution made by the duo, saying their displays were not enough to earn them contract extensions.

Moreover, Matthews states the fact they have lured Stellenbosch FC attacker Iqraam Rayners, who can both play on both wings, would have made it difficult for the two players to earn places under the Zimbabwean tactician.

“Qalinge and Mnyamane have options on their contracts, but we haven’t exercised them which means they’ll be free agents at the end of the season,” Matthews told DailySun.

“We signed Rayners from Stellenbosch and haven’t made any moves for players. Qalinge is a good young lad, but we didn’t see enough of him.

“He was unlucky with injuries in the beginning, and when he settled in, he only came on as a substitute. There was nothing much from [Ndivhuwo] Ravhuhali - Mnyamane had a run with injuries in the last two years.”

In addition, the CEO added that having the likes of Guily Manziba, Ghampani Lungu, and Evans Rusike in their ranks means Qalinge and Mnyamane would struggle to impress Tembo.

“Manziba can play either on the right or left flank. We brought in a foreign citizen as we didn’t get enough locally. We also have Lungu and Rusike,” he added.

“With Rayners, who can also play both flanks coming in, it would have been difficult for them to break into the team. We know which players we want and the break gave our analyst and Kaitano more time to watch each player closely in about 24 games.

“They collected more data studying players from the and other foreign leagues.”

Meanwhile, the Tshwane giants are set to be without skipper Dean Furman next season as he is heading back to the United Kingdom and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will take over as captain.

Just before the 2019/20 season was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the reigning MTN8 champions were third with 40 points and they will look to challenge for a decent finish should the league resume.