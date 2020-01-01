SuperSport United exercise one-year option on veteran defender Khumalo

The experienced agent has confirmed the new deal for his client with the Tshwane giants

SuperSport United have extended veteran defender Bongani Khumalo’s contract with a further one year and his agent Glyn Binkin has confirmed the development.

The 33-year-old has been a key figure in coach Kaitano Tembo’s squad and will now spend his third consecutive campaign with the reigning MTN8 champions.

Khumalo is one of the experienced players in the Matsatsantsa camp and Tembo will look to him to guide the younger players as they look to finish the current Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign on a high.

“Confirmed. SuperSport United exercises the option to extend his [Khumalo] contract for a further year,” Binkin told Goal.

The former Bafana Bafana centre-back launched his professional career with the three-time PSL champions back in 2007 after signing from the University of Pretoria as a 20-year-old.

Born in Swaziland, the lanky defender went on to lift three back-to-back PSL titles under coach Gavin Hunt who is now in charge of .

Just after the 2010 Fifa World Cup in , Khumalo managed to impress English Premier League giants Hotspur.

Although he could not cement his place at White Hart Lane, he was loaned out to English outfits such as Reading, Doncaster Rovers, and Colchester United while also featuring for Greek Super side Thessaloniki.

Upon his return from Europe in 2015, Khumalo rejoined the Tshwane giants but later teamed up with Hunt in Braamfontein where he lifted another PSL trophy in the 2016/17 campaign.

Taking a look at contribution this current season, the Manzini-born defender has played in 15 games across all competitions and recently said his ambition is to lift his fifth PSL title, his fourth with the club.

As they sit fourth on the log with 40 points and trail log leaders by eight points, Khumalo’s ambition could still become a reality.

Apart from the four PSL crowns, he also has a Telkom Knockout Cup and two MTN8 titles, a feat that led him to believe he is one of the most blessed footballers in the South African top-flight.

Khumalo will also be remembered for scoring a goal in their maiden victory at the global showpiece against , a game they won 2-1.