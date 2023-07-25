SuperSport United ditch Lucas Moripe Stadium: Tshwane giants move PSL games to new venue

SuperSport United have made two announcements ahead of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.

SuperSport dump Lucas Moripe Stadium

Their new home is revealed

Club merges with university to rebrand ladies team

WHAT HAPPENED: Over the past few years, SuperSport United have been flirting with a move away from the Lucas Moripe Stadium and that move has finally happened for the Spartans.

On Tuesday, Matsatsantsa A Pitori revealed that they will now play their home games at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Stadium. SuperSport are no strangers to the venue as SuperSport staged a couple of their home games in that arena in the final stages of the previous campaign as the Lucas Moripe Stadium was undergoing renovations.

WHAT WAS SAID: "When I first started coaching SuperSport years ago, we trained there at the TUT Stadium and we used the facilities. We go back a long way with the venue and we are excited," United head coach Gavin Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"When we played there last season we had quite a large number of fans and we are looking forward to the new season," SuperSport captain Onismor Bhasera echoed his coach's sentiments.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport have also forged a partnership with TUT which will see the PSL side take on the university's ladies team under their wing. The merge sees the team named TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC.

"SuperSport has a history with TUT that goes back 25 years when TUT was our first team training ground. We have former TUT Students who joined our organization on internships and have made an impact on the sporting landscape and last season we started to play PSL matches at the TUT Stadium.

"With this solid foundation we are proud to partner with TUT in our maiden voyage into Women’s Football with the launch of our partnership with the TUT Matsatsantsa Women’s Team," said SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews in a statement released by the club.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Spartans, who will be also competing in the Caf Confederation Cup next season, will open the 2023/24 season at their new home when they host Richards Bay on 5 August.