SuperSport United dislodge Orlando Pirates from third spot with win over Polokwane City

Kaitano Tembo's men recorded their first victory since season restart while their Limpopo opponents remained stuck in the relegation zone

SuperSport United stormed back into the top three following Wednesday's 2-0 win over at Bidvest Stadium.

Ghampani Lungu's goal as well as Bradley Grobler’s late strike at both ends of the match helped SuperSport claim maximum points and seal a four-match unbeaten run.

In reclaiming third-spot, the Tshwane side had to thank for dropping points the previous day and they are now just a point above the Soweto giants who are placed fourth.

For Polokwane City, it was yet another disappointing afternoon as they succumbed to their third straight defeat which leaves them stuck on position 15 with the same number of points as basement side Black .

SuperSport did not wait too long to change the complexion of the contest eight minutes into the match when Lungu broke loose to meet a Grobler pass before slotting it past George Chigova in goals for Polokwane City.

The Limpopo side attempted to respond seven minutes later via Lungu's Zambian compatriot Salulani Phiri whose long-range shot went just wide of Ronwen William's goal.

Lungu almost doubled SuperSport's advantage in the 19th minute but saw his headed effort narrowly missing the target off a Giuly Manziba cross from the right.

A minute later, Grobler cleverly tried to connect from a low cross but was blocked as SuperSport appeared relentless in attack.

Polokwane City, however, tried to come back when Mohammed Anas saw his penalty appeal being ignored by referee Philangenkosi Khumalo after the Ghanaian striker was brought down inside the box by Clayton Daniels at the end of a counter-attack.

It was now SuperSport’s turn to briefly back-paddle as Vusumuzi Mngomezulu beat Williams but agonizingly watched his low drive miss the upright post by just a whisker on the half-hour mark.

Teboho Mokoena then shot over the bar for SuperSport while Jabulani Maluleke also had an effort going over in a missed opportunity to equalise for Polokwane City.

Matsatsantsa appeared keen to go on the break leading with two goals but Chigova twice saved with his legs near the goal line in the first half’s stoppage time.

After the break, it was SuperSport again who showed intent to further go ahead as they pressed their opponents more.

Aubrey Modiba then blew a glorious chance when he tapped over the bar from close range with a yawning goal at his mercy off a Manziba low cross five minutes into the second half.

With Polokwane surviving that attack, they kept on trying to strike back but Themba Chauke and substitute Kabelo Mahlasela were let down by their final touches.

The match was killed as a contest a minute into injury time when Grobler struck off a feed by substitute Kudakwashe Mahachi to earn SuperSport the vital three points.