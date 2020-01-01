SuperSport United defender Nhlapo calls for awards for the best tackles

The accomplished full-back, who has won three MTN8 titles, is keen to win personal accolades

SuperSport United defender Siyabonga Nhlapo has called for a new award to be introduced, the Tackle of the Season.

The experienced right-back feels defenders deserve more recognition as there is the Goal of the Season which is mostly awarded to attack-minded players like strikers and attacking midfielders.

“You look at the man of the match winners week in and week out, defenders are making tackles, but it would often go to the guys who scored. It does not matter what he does after that, just as long as he scored,” Nhlapo told The Citizen.

“I think for recognition for defenders, they should take that direction and that approach so that defenders are recognized in their regard.

"We cannot score every game but we can make a tackle and save the game or even be a match-winning tackle."

The former player believes introducing such an award will help motivate defensive-minded players.

"I think that should be taken up to the decision-makers in the Premier Soccer League so that we are motivated to do what we do, knowing there is a reward," he continued.

“I don’t think I want to play this game and when I retire, I look back and then I have 10 to 14 odd seasons and then I don’t have anything to show for [it].

The PSL already has the Defender of the Season accolade which was introduced at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

"If I am part of a team and a goalkeeper gets Goalkeeper of the Season, that is one of the things that I want to achieve as a defensive player," the 31-year-old added.

"If I play and there is a youngster from our team and who is selected for the national team, it makes me happy.

"If I get an assist and keep a lot of clean sheets, those are my goals and those are part of the things that I write mostly.”

The current PSL season has been suspended due to the coronavirus.