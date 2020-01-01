SuperSport United coach Tembo won't rule out move for Mamelodi Sundowns captain Kekana

The Matsatsantsa boss has commented on the reports linking his side with the Brazilians midfielder

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has downplayed links with skipper Hlompho Kekana, who is yet to sign a new deal with the Tshwane giants.

The reigning MTN8 champions are reported to be the front runners for ‘KK’s signature to replace the outgoing Dean Furman, but Tembo has explained their focus is on defeating whom they face this weekend.

SuperSport are placed fourth on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table, but the Matsatsantsa boss believes the likes of , , Sundowns and Wits are capable of dropping points.

“I don’t want to speak about Hlompho Kekana because he is a Sundowns player and we don’t really focus on other team’s players. He is a Sundowns player and we are not really considering [at the moment] because he is a Sundowns player,” Tembo told the media.

“We don’t know what is going on with his contract negotiations so at the moment we are not going to comment on him. Anything can happen in football but at this moment we are not really thinking about that.”

With the six-time PSL winner yet to extend his deal with the Brazilians, it is now reported that he could return to Matsatsantsa or reunite with his former coach Gavin Hunt at Wits.

“Wits have an advantage because of the number of games they have to play which means they can still believe with the numbers of games that they have,” he added.

“All we need is a little bit of consistency and win the next four games. A lot of the teams are still going to play each other. If you look at the first team probably until the fifth, each and every team still has an opportunity.

“We are still going to play Pirates, Wits are going to play Chiefs and Sundowns still have to Pirates, so the points are still going to be dropped along the way.

“I think in the last three or two games, that is when you start knowing or seeing who is going to win the league.”

PSL log leaders, Chiefs will be away to third-placed Pirates on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium and they will look to stretch their lead to seven points with second-placed Sundowns in active this weekend.

Sundowns will take on 's in the Caf on Saturday evening.