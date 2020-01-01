SuperSport United coach Tembo urges Mbule to 'change his game'

The midfielder needs to deliver consistency, creativity and goals according to his Zimbabwean mentor

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo believes that midfielder Sipho Mbule is yet to reach his full potential because of certain weaknesses the player needs to work on.

The 22-year-old has managed a goal and two assists in four Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances so far this season but Tembo feels that he can do more if he maintains a level of good form.

The player is in his fourth top-flight football season with SuperSport after coming through the club’s youth ranks and Tembo notes that he has struggled for consistency over the years.

"Sipho, technically is one of the best players in the league. But he has got to change his game as well,” said Tembo as per Sun Sport

“Maybe not change who he is and his style of play but he needs to affect matches on a more regular basis than he is currently. He is extremely creative and has the ability to score goals. He needs to do a lot more of that.

“He gets into good areas and that needs to happen on a regular basis. I think his fitness levels need to improve because I noticed that when he gets tired he starts making a lot of mistakes and that’s another area we need to put a bit of more work on.

“But generally I’m satisfied with his progress at the moment. He had a good start last season as well, but he tailed off towards December. He completely disappeared and only started playing again towards the end of the season in the bubble.

“So we need him to be a little bit more consistent this season, score more and create more. We can’t have a talented player like that and we don’t use him to his full potential.”

Mbule was injured when the season started and missed the team’s first three PSL matches and as many MTN8 games.

But his return to action has seen some solid displays from the midfielder and he could find himself in the frame for the national team beyond his caps if he finds the consistency Tembo wants from him.