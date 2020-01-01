SuperSport United coach Tembo urges his men to ‘be more professional’

Saturday's MTN8 quarter-final was a game of two halves according to the Matsatsantsa mentor

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo admitted his side lost their focus in the second half against Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) but was ultimately content with the 3-2 win in an MTN8 quarter-final at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



First-half strikes by Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners and Ghampani Lungu had put Matsatsantsa in a commanding position.

But goals either side of half-time by Mogakolodi Ngele pulled the Limpopo team right back into the game and in the end it took some determined defending and a few crucial saves from Ronwen Williams to see the Pretoria team into the next round.



Being the first game of the new season, Tembo was not overly fazed, but he did caution his men to be more ruthless in future.



“It was a game of two halves, we took our chances in the first half and played very well,” the Zimbabwe-born coach told SuperSport after the game.



“Second half we were a little lethargic. But what was important was to get to the next round and now we have 90 minutes in the bag, that’s very key for us.



“When you are leading 3-0 you need to try and be a bit more professional and close the game. But they [TTM] scored a very good goal and that gave them belief. Second half they were pushing.”



For TTM coach Joel Masutha, it was a case of mixed emotions. He was not pleased by some elementary errors, but found positives in the character his men showed.



“I’m happy with the way the guys applied themselves, especially in the second half. And also in the last part of the first half," he told SuperSport as well.



“It's a big lesson to all of us. You need to do all the aspects of the game properly. Defending, first 25 minutes we were caught wanting. We also have to work on our finishing because we got chances to come back into the game.



“But only five [training sessions] sessions and the guys did what they did.

"Its a good sign and we’ll soldier on. With what they did today, it shows that they are hungry and they want to make a mark and that bodes well for the team.”