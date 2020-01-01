It would be selfish to worry about my job during this difficult time - SuperSport United coach Tembo

The retired defender is more concerned by the health of his players as the country battles Covid-19

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says his job is the least of his worries as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.



The Zimbabwean tactician's two-year deal which he signed with Matsatsantsa in 2018 is set to expire at the end of June 2020.



The has been halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the country has gone into lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease.



Tembo, who guided SuperSport to the 2019 MTN8 triumph, insisted that he is currently worried about the health and safety of his players.

“It would be selfish to worry about my job when the country is going through a difficult time," Tembo told Daily Sun.



“Let’s worry about the issues of hygiene and safety first, and at the right time, we can discuss other vital issues.



"But this is not the right time to do that."

Matsatsantsa are currently placed third on the league standings - four points behind second-placed , who have three games in hand.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews has indicated that the club will open contract renewal talks with Tembo at the end of the current season.



