SuperSport United coach Tembo reveals why he signed Gabuza

The former Orlando Pirates forward seems to have revitalised himself since joining Matsantsantsa in June

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has described Thamsanqa Gabuza as a “rare” player, which made him sign the striker.

Gabuza joined SuperSport in June from , where he was no longer a regular and the striker seems to have revitalised himself at the Pretoria side, earning praise from Tembo.

“What made us sign him is that he is a typical No. 9‚” Tembo told Sowetan Live.

“In this league‚ if you have a player of Gabuza’s calibre you are always going to create opportunities to score goals.

“They are rare in this league. Look at how well [Samir] Nurkovic is doing at Chiefs. He’s a different type of player‚ like a Pollen Ndlanya. Big and strong and who can hold the ball. defenders struggle against strikers like that.

“So‚ I knew that if we bring in someone like that‚ it will benefit our quick attacking players like [Evans] Rusike‚ Aubrey Modiba and Bradley.”

Gabuza has formed a formidable striking partnership with Bradley Grobler, who is now one of the national team coach Molefi Ntseki’s preferred forwards.

“Gabuza and Bradley really complement each other. Bradley is very good in terms of his movement‚ and also he’s an intelligent player who can benefit from playing alongside Gabuza‚” Tembo added.

“His timing of his movement and his first touch is very good as well. Whereas Gabuza’s work ethic is unbelievable. I knew that at some point it was going to click but it has happened surprisingly earlier than I thought‚ to be honest.

“I didn’t think it would happen so soon. But there is still a lot of improvement to come too and they still have a lot to offer.”

Gabuza has also attracted the attention of Ntseki, who feels the striker is nearing a return to the Bafana Bafana fold.