SuperSport United coach Tembo left to rue poor decisions after six-goal thriller

The Zimbabwean tactician was not pleased with how Matsatsantsa defended after they extended their unbeaten run to four matches in the league

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo admitted their enthralling match with could have gone either way on Saturday night.

Matsatsantsa fought back to hold the Citizens to a 3-3 stalemate in a thrilling encounter which was played at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Sipho Mbule gave SuperSport an early lead and Tembo feels his charges started making poor decisions after opening the scoring.



"We had a very good start and we scored an early goal. After that, we began making negative passes and choosing negative options. We played backwards," Tembo told SuperSport TV.



"That's when they came back into the match and soon they started gaining momentum. They scored and dominated a little bit. But we came back into the game.

Former SuperSport United striker Kermit Erasmus and Thabo Nodada (brace) netted for City as the visitors refused to back down on the night.

Tembo believes the Tshwane giants could have done better defensively, but he added they played against a very good City side.



"Overall, we did not defend well. We are better than what we did tonight, but at the same time, we played against a very good team. It is a well-taken point," he added.



Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler continued their scoring form as they were both on the score sheet for Matsatsantsa.

"It was a game of six goals because there were a lot of chances. It could have gone either way. We could have snatched it and they also could have done the same thing as well," he said.



"Both teams played offensive football and that's why the final score was 3-3. It could have been more."

SuperSport will be away to in the 2019 MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash on Wednesday with the first-leg encounter having ended in a 1-1 stalemate.