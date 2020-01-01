SuperSport United coach Tembo coy about Modiba links with Mamelodi Sundowns

Downs are rumoured to have rekindled interest in the Matsatsantsa winger

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has toned down talk of ’ interest in Aubrey Modiba after the winger did not feature in their Premier Soccer League ( ) win over last Saturday.

SuperSport edged Chiefs 2-1 and Mobiba was conspicuous by his absence, raising speculation he could be pushing for a January move to Chloorkop.

While explaining Modiba missed the Chiefs match due to injury, Tembo was not keen to discuss the player's links with Sundowns.

“Well I think for me what is important is that I have to focus on the players that I have and at the moment Aubrey is our player until I am told otherwise but for now, he is our player and that’s all I know,” said Tembo as per Far Post.

Sundowns were reported to be after Modiba’s signature before the start of the season and they are now rumoured to have renewed interest in the player.

Tembo revealed the former player would be out for up to three weeks with a thigh injury.

“He has a quad muscle pull so he is going through rehab and I think he has 2 to 3 weeks and I think he will be back very soon,” Tembo said.

“It is very important to have him; he is a very influential player for us who has not really played this season because of injuries and I think this is his second injury this season so it has been a huge setback for us because he is very key for us.

“He has goals in him and we do miss him and I hope he will come back early.”

Modiba is sure to miss SuperSport’s league hosting of at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.