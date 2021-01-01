SuperSport United coach Tembo compares Grobler and Gabuza's poor form to Salah and Mane

The PSL forwards managed just a league goal each in February following a promising start to the season

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has defended the dry spell being endured by his two strikers Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza.

After starting the season in terrific form, both players have slowed down recently.

Grobler leads the Premier Soccer League goalscoring standings with 13 goals but managed just one goal in February after threatening to be the runaway scorer when the campaign started.

His striking partner Gabuza also found the back of the net just once in February as he stands at six PSL goals.

Likening his two forwards to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Tembo defends his two players losing their consistency.

“It happens all over the world and we have to make sure that we support them,” said Tembo as per Pakhaaathi.

“They have scored close to 20 goals between them and if we look at a team like Liverpool, what would you say to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah? Are they bad players? No, they have been scoring goals for Liverpool in the past two seasons and that is the nature of the game. We know the quality and we know what they can do. All we need to do is keep on supporting them.

“If you look at Gabuza when he was at Orlando Pirates, he never scored more than two goals a season but he came to us and he has scored six goals so far and that is a good achievement. He knows that he can still score more and he knows that sometimes the goals dry up but you have to continue working.

“That is what got us here and it is not only Bradley and Gabuza. If we look at the previous season, Gabadinho Mhango was the top goalscorer in the league last season but this season how many goals has he scored? We will continue playing them and give them all the backing they need.”

Besides Grobler and Gabuza losing their goalscoring touch, the Mamelodi Sundowns trio of Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus’ combination also appear to have waned after starting the season on a high.