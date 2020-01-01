SuperSport United coach Tembo believes 'Pule keeps Williams on his feet'

The current Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper's club understudy has struggled for game time even in Cup competitions

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has defended the limited playing opportunities for reserve goalkeeper Boalefa Pule in favour of the ever-present Ronwen Williams, saying he does not want to tamper with the goalkeeping department.

Williams has featured in every minute of SuperSport's 31 matches across all competitions so far this season while Pule has been on the bench in those games.

While some teams prefer to rest their first-choice goalkeepers in Cup games to afford reserve glovemen a taste of action, Tembo insists on Williams playing every minute.

"We all know that only one [player] can play in that position and I am not one coach who loves chopping and changing, especially in that position of goalkeeper because goalkeepers need confidence. If you don’t play them regularly, it becomes a problem and they lose confidence,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

Tembo has however underlined Pule's importance in the team, saying the second-choice goalkeeper keeps the club's incoming captain Williams on top of his game by providing stiff competition in the goalkeeping department.

Pule, who last week extended his SuperSport stay by three years, has been a reserve goalkeeper at Matsatsantsa since 2011, the same period Williams started commanding a first-team spot.

However, 30-year-old Pule's nine-season stint with SuperSport has been punctuated by loan spells at and .

Despite struggling to earn himself the number one position for such a long period, Pule has won the club's faith in him, with Tembo crediting him for bettering William's game through the challenge he offers.

“Pule is a very good goalkeeper and he is also a fantastic professional, he works hard and he understands the role he plays,” said Tembo.

"He understands that it is not easy for goalkeepers to make a break but he has been working for his chance to come and it will come if he keeps on working hard and that is why we decided to extend his contract.

“He keeps Ronwen on his feet and there is a good healthy relationship in the goalkeeping department which is what we wants. The level that Ronwen is at is probably because of Pule’s contribution in terms of pushing him because he also wants to play."