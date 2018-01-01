SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo laments his side's decision making following Kaizer Chiefs defeat

It's back to the drawing board for Matsatsantsa's Zimbabwean mentor and his troops after losing to Amakhosi

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo lamented his side’s defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday evening.

Despite Matsatsantsa’s best efforts, Ernst Middendorp’s charges were able to grab all three points as George Maluleka struck in the second half.

“I think we played in patches, in the first half we gave them a lot of space we could not really press them as high as we could. But we had our moments, I think we had better possession in phases,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.

“Second half we were better I think we just let them off the hook with the goal. But we were lacking in the final third in terms of that cutting edge, that quality. That’s what we were lacking.

On a number of occasions, SuperSport were guilty of poor decision making, and Tembo admitted that Chiefs maybe wanted victory a little more.

“There (are) moments where you should pass you take a shot at goal. It’s all about decision making, we’ll work on that,” the former SuperSport player said.

“They had more energy than us, they were first on the ball. I think we were only reacting to their movements. We didn’t take control of the match, especially in midfield,” he continued.

The defeat was the Tshwane-based outfit’s second successive defeat as they previously lost in the Tshwane Derby against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We could have done better with the goal (conceded) put pressure on the ball, but we moved back. We conceded a goal like that against Mamelodi Sundowns last week,” he concluded.

Nonetheless, SuperSport still have an opportunity to end the year on a high with clashes against Maritzburg United and Highlands Park on the cards.

SuperSport are currently seventh on the log and will hope to gain maximum points from their remaining games in 2018 in order to keep themselves within arm's length of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title-chasing pack.