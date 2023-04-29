SuperSport United coach Hunt reacts to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Black Leopards' relegation from NFD

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has been saddened by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's relegation from the National First Division.

TTM and Leopards recorded defeats on Saturday

The two Limpopo clubs have dropped to an amateur league

Hunt coached both clubs in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED?: Tshakhuma were relegated from the second-tier of South African football on Saturday along with Black Leopards after the two teams recorded defeats.

Leopards suffered a 2-0 loss to Platinum City Rovers, while Tshakhuma, who purchased Bidvest Wits' PSL status in 2020, succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Hungary Lions.

Having coached Wits between 2013 and 2020, Hunt expressed his disappointment on his official Twitter page.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Bidvest Wits gone, just like that. Black Leopards too," Hunt, who won the 2016/17 PSL title with Wits, wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hunt also coached Leopards during the 2001-02 season before moving to Swallows FC.

Leopards and Tshakhuma both endured a poor campaign in the NFD as they struggled to win matches which has led to their relegation from the league.

The two former PSL clubs will campaign in the ABC Motsepe League (Limpopo) next season.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR HUNT?: Hunt will be looking to guide SuperSport to a win over Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.

Matsatsantsa are currently placed second on the PSL standings with three games left.