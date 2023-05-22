Gavin Hunt feels his inclusion in the nomination for the PSL Coach of the Season award was window dressing, says he does not deserve it.

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt believes that his nomination for the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Season award is just to make up numbers. Hunt, who led Matsatsantsa A Pitori to a third-place finish in the league, has since disqualified himself from winning the award.

Hunt has been nominated alongside Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena and Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro. Mokwena led Downs to a sixth straight league crown, finishing the season on 70 points and went 20 games unbeaten since taking over as sole head coach in October last year.

Meanwhile, Riveiro has the MTN8 title under his belt and has a chance to add another trophy in the Nedbank Cup where he takes on Brandon Truter's Sekhukhune United in the final this coming Saturday.

WHAT WAS SAID: Hunt gave a straight "no" when asked if he imagines himself winning the coveted coaches' gong.

"They put my name in there just to make it glorified. Don’t worry, I won’t be winning that. It’s not what I think, it’s window dressing," Hunt was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"I’ve won it six times, so it’s alright. Nobody is ever going to win it six times. No, I don’t deserve it. It’s got nothing to do with me. Whoever wins it, fantastic but a nomination is a combination of hard work for everybody behind the scene but often will be the coach.

"There has been a lot of hard work from all the assistant coaches, you know strengthening and conditioning people. If anything it’s won it’s going to be because of them," Hunt added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Coach of the Season award is usually the biggest debate at the end of every season, and this time around, there are exceptions.

Ordinarily, the award normally goes to the coach who won the league, but two seasons ago, the PSL controversially awarded former AmaZulu head coach, Benni McCarthy for his efforts of raising Usuthu from the ashes and led the KwaZulu-Natal outfit to a second-place finish behind Sundowns.

Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, who were Downs co-head coaches at the time, were snubbed even though they led the Chloorkop-based outfit to the league crown. Meanwhile, Ba Bina Noko coach, Truter, feels aggrieved for being ignored for the title, suggesting that reaching a cup final and qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup is a big feat for a big team.

WHAT"S NEXT: The award ceremony is scheduled to take place this Sunday and they will be broadcast live on SuperSport channel 202 and SABC 1.