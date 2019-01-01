SuperSport United clash comes at the wrong time for Sundowns - Pitso Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor is wary his team might not be at their peak for their derby start to the upcoming campaign

coach Pitso Mosimane has rued the timing of the Tshwane Derby.

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season kicks off this weekend and Sundowns will be involved in a mouth-watering clash against their cross-town rivals SuperSport United.

However, the 55-year-old mentor admits the timing of the match is less than ideal considering the fact they will still be recuperating from a gruelling pre-season.

Sundowns’ pre-season plans saw them embark on an expansive journey which took them to Nelspruit, Botswana and Zambia – with the latter a late detour after they were forced to cancel their camp in the DRC due to an Ebola outbreak.

But injuries to key players as well as the absence of many internationals due to their participation at the 2019 (Afcon) and who only recently returned to training, has left Mosimane with a few doubts.

“I don’t like this game because it comes at a wrong time for us because we are not ready for this game,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

Mosimane further reflected on the last meeting between the two sides which saw SuperSport finally get one over Sundowns courtesy of a 2-0 win in the league.

“When we played them last year it was just after returning from the game against [in the Caf ] and we lost 2-0,” he added.

“We made eight changes in that game, but that doesn’t mean we should not win and that other players are not good.

“But you know when you have momentum in the team you don’t want to break it, you drag along other players who have not had game time in a long time – putting them under pressure and unfortunately they crack,” he explained.

Sundowns are going in search of a record-extending 10th PSL title and a third title back-to-back.

Mosimane though has only made two new additions to his team so far with the signings of Mauricio Affonso and Nyiko Mobbie.