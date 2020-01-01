SuperSport United CEO: ‘Stronger’ Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are also hurting

The Tshwane giants’ boss speaks about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of the next transfer window

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews believes , , and are also feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but they can emerge stronger than all the other clubs in .

The Matsatsantsa boss also says many Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs including those in the National First Division (NFD) will be forced to sell their players to ensure they recover from the financial challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Having already parted ways with midfielder Dean Furman, winger Thabo Qalinge and Thabo Mnyamane, Matthews believes the ‘Big Three’ will dominate in the next transfer window.

“I anticipate that a lot of clubs are going to be selling players in the next window, and the question is, who can buy them? And right now, there are 29 clubs in the room that aren’t putting up their hands to buy players,” Mathews told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“So, you know, the truth will come out and, we’ll see in the end, and in the next transfer window, where all the signings and small club acquisitions gravitate to and in history will show that they will gravitate to the big three.

“Clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns are hurting just like we are. But by the relative degree of comparison, they’re much stronger and will have more clout, more following, more backing to ride through the storm, and relatively stronger. Definitely hurt like everybody, but relatively stronger to the rest of the 29 clubs.”

Speaking about their plans, the veteran administrator revealed he has told coach Kaitano Tembo to consider selling for them to survive.

“We need to understand that if it means selling a player to preserve the club, that’s what football clubs are about. It’s about staying afloat,” added Mathews.

“If we look at our club like I say to my coach, we’ve been in the top eight, in the last eight years, not in the top four. So, you know, from our perspective, nothing is really going to change if I lose a player.

“In this environment, and it means many of us are going to be offloading players. And we all know you know, where we offload players to.

“So, all the other clubs around me are also going to be losing a star player, and pound for pound, I’m still going to be just outside the top three.”

Meanwhile, as it remains to be seen if PSL season will resume, the uncertainty has also cast doubts on when the next transfer window will open.