SuperSport United CEO reveals Orlando Pirates dealings during the Dzvukamanja transfer saga

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews has explained, in detail, how they captured Terrence Dzvukamanja from Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja is now an SSU player

This comes after he surprisingly dumped Pirates

Matthews details how it all happened

WHAT HAPPENED? Dzvukamanja was confirmed as a new SuperSport player last week in a shocking move. After being expected to lead Pirates’ attack in the upcoming season, Davukamanja surprisingly dumped the Soweto giants.

The Buccaneers released a statement saying that Dzvukamanja had asked to be excused from his contract so he could return to Zimbabwe before he surprised Pirates by resurfacing at Matsatsantsa.

Last week SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt had his say on the matter, and now the club's CEO Stan Matthews has revealed his side of the story.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I was asked if I was prepared to make an offer on Terrence by his agent," Matthews said as per Sowetan Live.

"I indicated I would be prepared to make an offer and I indicated what the maximum offer that I would be able to make was. Pirates moved that offer, but we accepted it because he is a big player for us.

"It was unexpected, but a big signing for us, a player that [coach] Gavin knows and loves as well. A guy who had a cracker in the second half of the season last year.

"We tried to bring him in January but Pirates pushed us off and after he did all he did for them I really didn't believe we had a chance to bring him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After participating in the Caf Confederation Cup with Pirates two seasons ago, Dzvukamanja's experience in this competition could prove valuable for Matsansatsanta. He has joined SuperSport ahead of a season they are making a return to the continental tournament.

But at SuperSport, he will face competition for game time from the likes of Gamphani Lungu, Serigne Niang, Etiosa Ighodaro and chief marksman Bradley Grobler.

On paper, Matsatsantsa's strikeforce looks like one of the deadliest in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT NEXT FOR DZVUKAMANJA? The Zimbabwean is in Durban with his new teammates preparing for the new season.