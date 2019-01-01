SuperSport United captain Furman rules out Chelsea return

The 31-year-old has shared an update on his future ambitions, stating he will not retire in South Africa

SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman believes he will not finish his football career in .

The South Africa vice-captain revealed his ambition is to lift another trophy with Matsatsantsa in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign and then look for a new challenge.

“To be honest, I don’t see myself ending my career in South Africa. I have the upcoming season at SuperSport United and then we are really going to assess my options,” Furman told Sport24.

“It would be fantastic to grab another trophy with SuperSport United and that is what the club will be pushing for this season."

Furman spent three years at English Premier League giants 's youth setup, and although he backed new manager Frank Lampard to succeed at the Blues, Furman admitted rejoining the London side is beyond his scope.

“Unfortunately, in terms of rejoining Chelsea that ship has long sailed,” continued the 31-year-old.

“However, as a Chelsea fan Frank Lampard is my hero. I am very excited to see him as the coach and what he does with the team.

"I don’t think being a top player necessarily guarantees you becoming a successful manager, but I think Lampard can be successful.

“I know how hard he worked as a player and watched him training at times and saw him doing extras by himself."

Furman added that he learned a lot from Lampard, and backed the former midfielder to bring the glory days back to the club.

“It was a huge lesson for me in my career in terms of how to be a top player. I don’t think there has ever been a harder working player than him, so I’m pretty sure he will take that into his managerial career," Furman continued.

"After a good season at Derby, I’m sure he will prove a great success at Chelsea."

Meanwhile, Furman will look to lead SuperSport to victory in their 2019/20 PSL opener against cross-town rivals on Saturday, August 3 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.