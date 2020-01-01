SuperSport United can’t talk about PSL title race – Tembo

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has thrown in the towel, saying they don’t have a say as far as this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title is concerned.

The Mtsantsantsa boss has lamented their failure to score goals in their previous three games in all competitions where they lost to and Stellenbosch in the league and to rivals, in the Nedbank Cup.

Moreover, the former midfielder is struggling to comprehend the cause of their struggles as they have a squad full of seasoned campaigners.

“I don’t believe we still have to open our mouths and talk about the title race for now because we have failed to do what is needed to bring us back into the race,” Tembo told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“The only way to make the race interesting is by winning our games and that is something we are not doing at the moment. If you look at our previous two games, we lost all of them with a 1-0 margin.

“If you lose in that fashion without scoring goals then this means we have a problem. Honestly, we have lost three games without scoring a goal if you include the Nedbank Cup match.”

Boasting experienced players such as skipper Dean Furman, strikers Bradley Grobler, and Thamsanqa Gabuza as well as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Tembo is struggling to choose the right words in explaining their misfortunes.

“I don’t know what to say but it’s disappointing to lose based on what you have been coaching for the whole week,” he added.

“SuperSport have many international players and that’s a sign that we have experience in the team but we are struggling these days.

“I don’t think we can be counted among the teams challenging for the league title because we are doing something different from what is needed to be counted - we just fail to win our games.”

Resulting from their consecutive league defeats to Abafana Bes’thende and Stellies, the reigning MTN8 champions now sit fourth on the log table, trailing leaders by 11 points from 22 matches.