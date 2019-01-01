SuperSport United attacker Fagrie Lakay set to join Bidvest Wits

The Cape Town-born striker is on his way to join the PSL log leaders during the current transfer window

SuperSport United striker Fagrie Lakay is set to join Bidvest Wits by the end of this month.

According to SuperSport chief executive officer, Stan Matthews, Lakay will move to the Braamfontein-based club once he comes back from overseas.

“I have agreed terms with Jose Ferreira (Wits' CEO). We've agreed on principle and Fagrie will be moving to Bidvest Wits at the end of this transfer window,” Matthews said to IOL.

Matthews has also confirmed that the former Santos attacker's contract with SuperSport was set to expire at the end of the June 2019.

“He will sign when I get back from overseas. He was also on his last six months of his contract,” he continued.

With the Clever Boys having the likes of Lehlohonolo Majoro and Simon Murray as their strikers, Lakay will provide more options for them.

Moreover, the 21-year-old player spent the second half of the past season on loan at Ajax Cape Town and played nine games in all competitions whilst netting twice.

A look at the current season under coach Kaitano Tembo, the Mother City-born player has featured in 11 games in all competitions and has scored one goal so far.

In addition, his move to Wits could provide the youngster with an opportunity to get regular game time as they challenge for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

On the other hand, Lakay becomes the fifth signing for Wits as he joins the likes of Brandon Petersen, Prince Nxumalo, Phathutshedzo Nange and Sinethemba Jantjie, who have signed for the club during the current transfer window.

However, Ajax duo Petersen and Nxumalo, and Free State Stars winger Jantjie as well as Black Leopards midfielder Nange will join Wits ahead of the 2019/20 PSL season after signing pre-contracts.