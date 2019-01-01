SuperSport United assess former Orlando Pirates winger Qalinge

The 27-year-old managed 79 appearances for Bucs and scored six goals, and Matsatsantsa are looking to bring him on board ahead of the new season

Former winger Thabo Qalinge is trying to earn a move at SuperSport United.

This was confirmed by Matsatsantsa CEO Stanley Matthews, who revealed he will sit down with the Kaitano Tembo's led technical team before making a decision on whether or not Qalinge will be offered a deal.

The speedy winger was recently released by the Buccaneers after struggling for game time under coach Micho Sredojevic.

"He was training with us and unfortunately he fell a little ill. So, he could not carry on. I'm off to Cape Town to be with the team in camp for their last pre-season friendly against ," said Matthews as quoted by Sport24.

"So, I'll sit down with the technical team and unpack what they saw of him while he played and whether or not they need to see more of him when he recovers because he was put to bed for a few days," added Matthews.

The SuperSport United boss admitted they like Qalinge as a player before adding they wouldn't have invited him over if they were not interested in signing him.

"We know him, he was with us before. So, he's not a player we are not aware of. We know his character, we like him, otherwise, we would not have brought him back to have a look," he continued.

However, Matthews warned they would have to be extra careful before deciding on whether or not to sign Qalinge due to his lack of game time in recent seasons.

"He's not had much football and we learned with George [Lebese], [Mogakolodi] Ngele the year before and Sifiso Myeni the year before that sometimes when the guys have not played for a while, we have to be a bit extra careful and check. So, we are doing that with Thabo and we'll see how that comes through but he is a good man and he will fit in well in our culture, in our structures, depending on the feedback I get from the technical team," concluded Matthews.