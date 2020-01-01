SuperSport must not allow Kaizer Chiefs to run over them – September

The retired Matsatsantsa defender is confident his former side can upset Amakhosi

SuperSport United legend Thabo September believes are the favourites to win their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash scheduled for this weekend.

The match at Mbombela Stadium headlines this weekend’s PSL return to action for the second round and the retired defender hopes Kaitano Tembo’s men will leave their hearts on the field of play.

September tips his former side to win but remains wary of coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops, who have started the 2019/20 season on a high.

“I think it’s a big clash for the new year and it’s number one versus number three, the players didn’t have a long break so I expect them to be on top of their game,” September told Goal.

“Chiefs will want to stretch their lead whilst we look to close it. It’s the second half of the season and they both didn’t close the year in a good way. We lost to and they drew.

“It’s a big one there’s no doubt about it. The league race will get even hotter now and this means both teams will go for a win."

“Chiefs have had a good first round, they started really well and we didn’t have a bad first round but we still have a chance to win it. Chiefs are favourites but we are at home and we can win it," he said.

Amakhosi drew 1-1 with Matsatsantsa in the first round at FNB Stadium, September believes the Tshwane giants are motivated.

“I think losing to Chippa means we have to get back, try to win this one and there’s no better motivation than facing Chiefs,” he added.

“We really have to fight and leave our hearts on the field and I am sure the players are ready to do well especially in front of the home crowds.

Article continues below

“We definitely have a chance to beat Chiefs but we need to recognize that they have had a good run, they are a team looking to take the title and I am confident our players know what is at stake," he said.

“We are not getting there and allow Chiefs to run over us. We almost got a win in the first round, remember Daniel Akpeyi saved Bradley Grobler’s penalty and I hope the boys will have a change of fortunes.”