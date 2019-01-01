SuperSport: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur headlines weekly schedule

Goal previews the big fixtures to watch on SuperSport over the coming seven days

Goal is delighted to introduce SuperSport’s offering for the week ahead, as reigning Premier League champions face a stern early challenge.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the title by the finest margins last term, finishing the season one point ahead of .

Considering how emphatically the Reds started the season, with a demolition of on Friday evening, City will be aware that they can afford to drop precious few points if they’re to retain their championship.

They too impressed during the opening weekend, despite a relatively tricky assignment away at .

While they took 25 minutes to break the deadlock against a rugged Hammers backline, when Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring, it was clear that the tie was only going in one direction.

Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick during a mesmeric display, while Sergio Aguero added a penalty late on during a sublime 5-0 victory.

Admittedly, the East Londoners wilted, but City deserve immense credit for the intensity and the relentlessness they demonstrated in the capital.

It was a worrying omen for Liverpool, and for the rest of the chasing pack, one of whom will get the chance to test their mettle against the champions on Saturday.

Hotspur were less than convincing in their opener, a 3-1 victory over at White Hart Lane, falling behind to John McGinn’s ninth-minute opener.

New signing Tanguy Ndombele equalised 17 minutes from time, before a Harry Kane double at the death put Spurs ahead and then made sure of the victory.

Ultimately, Spurs broke their opponents down, but their defensive uncertainty early on, and a lack of creative nous in the final third has raised concerns about their ability to keep pace with the top two.

Saturday’s trip to Manchester, live on SuperSport, represents an early opportunity for them to prove that they can trade punches with City, while their victory over Guardiola's side last term remains fresh in the memory.

Also on Saturday, begin their campaign against as they look to put a miserable 2018-19 season behind them.

Unfortunately for Zinedine Zidane’s side, their warm-up showings have been less than convincing, and it’ll be intriguing to see whether there’s a lingering hangover from their pre-season 7-3 thrashing at the hands of .

Even though questions and concerns about personnel remain, it’s imperative that Real get off to a strong start this season if they’re to close the 19-point gap to last term.

They do have a fairly favourable start, against a Celta side who only finished four points above the dropzone last term, but the hosts will be looking to exploit any of Real’s enduring weaknesses.

This Sunday, be sure to check out SuperSport's MTN8 offering, as and SuperSport United collide in the quarter-finals on SS4.

This is the first time the pair have met in the tournament since 2015, and the visitors will be buoyed by their recent shocking 3-0 victory over , as they handed Bucs an early setback in their title bid, and prompted a revision of their own championship prospects.

On Tuesday evening, SuperSport are delighted to present ’ home game against in action.

The reigning champions started the PSL campaign strongly, with a 2-0 victory over SuperSport United on the opening day, but a 2-1 defeat away at Otoho d’Oyo exposed some of the rough edges in Pitso Mosimane’s side.

The mooted move for Khama Billiat could solve come of their issues going forward, but in the meantime, they’ll be desperate to avoid a potential banana skin when Benni McCarthy’s CTCFC come to town.

The Citizens were unimpressive in their opening 2-2 draw with FC during the opening weekend, but they made amends with a 1-0 triumph over neighbours Stellenbosch FC on gameweek two.

Against Orlando Pirates last season, their late-season draw proved decisive in the title race, and having added Mpho Makola to their ranks, they cannot be underestimated by Downs.

Select upcoming football matches to watch LIVE on SuperSport:



Sat 17 Aug | Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid | SS7 | kickoff at 17:00 (CAT) |



Sat 17 Aug | Manchester City vs Spurs | SS3 | kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)



Sun 18 Aug | Bidvest Wits vs SuperSport United | SS4 | kickoff at 15:00 (CAT)



Mon 19 Aug | vs | SS3 | kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)



Tue 20 Aug | Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City | SS7 (SA) & SS10

(ROA) | kickoff at 19:30 (CAT)