SuperSport coach Hunt threatens to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title next season

SuperSport United mentor Gavin Hunt has sent a strong message to champions Mamelodi Sundowns for next season.

SuperSport promise to give rivals a fight

Hunt rues departure of key players

Matsatsantsa set to face Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns have been enjoying somewhat of a stroll in the Premier Soccer League for the past six seasons, and this term, Downs won the league with seven games to spare. Gavin Hunt — who has won the league four times — wants another taste of championship success and vows to challenge Rhulani Mokwena's side to the wire next season.

WHAT HUNT SAID: "We are able to do that (compete) but what is important is that we need to be able to be competitive against everyone, not just Sundowns," Hunt told the media.

"Other teams only want to be competitive when they play the league champions or the big teams but for us, we only two four points from the teams at the bottom and that is the problem. We need to be winning those games. It will be an on-going grind and we will try our best to get closer to Sundowns next season."

The Brazilians have made it a bit of a habit to go to their crosstown rivals and do a shopping spree as they have always lured SuperSport's best players over the years.

Sundowns recently bought Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Sipho Mbule, Reyaad Pieterse, just to name a few. With that said, Hunt suggests that he might have won the league if he had all of those players at his disposal.

"Give us the players that Sundowns took from us and we will show you where we can go. We are going to have to find new ones and try to close the gap. Sundowns have set the bar too high now and I don't think anyone is going to catch them any time soon. But we need to get closer to them and make the league more competitive," said the veteran mentor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport are set to start from scratch next season as they are about to lose more players when the campaign ends. Players like Ricardo Goss, Thabang Sibanyoni and Grant Margerman are all returning to Sundowns when their loan spells end.

Meanwhile, Siphesihle Ndlovu's contract comes to an end, while Zakhele Lepasa is going back to Orlando Pirates and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is Kaizer Chiefs-bound.

WHAT'S NEXT?: SuperSport have an appointment with Amakhosi on Saturday in a league tie at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.