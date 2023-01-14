Super-subs ease pressure on Riveiro as Orlando Pirates brush aside Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways in the PSL with a 3-1 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in Saturday afternoon's clash.

Goals from Saleng, Dzvukamanja and Pule earned Bucs the win

The Buccaneers snapped their three-match winless run

The Soweto giants are now placed fifth on the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers ended their three-match winless run in the league by brushing aside Abafana Bes'thende at Orlando Stadium.

The hosts got off to a bright start and they managed to break the deadlock when Bandile Shandu's cross was turned home by Monnapule Saleng to hand Pirates the lead in the 28th minute.

Arrows surged forward in numbers as they looked to level matters, but Pirates stood firm at the back and the home side was leading during the half-time break.

Abafana Bes'thende came back rejuvenated after the half-time break and they restored parity through second-half substitute Velemseni Ndwandwe's deflected strike in the 68th minute.

However, Jose Riveiro reacted by introducing Vincent Pule and Terrence Dzvukamanja who proved to be super-subs as they scored two quick goals in stoppage-time to seal Pirates' 3-1 win.

Dzvukamanja netted from close range from Saleng's cross, before Pule scored after pouncing following a mistake by visitors' defence and the defeat saw Arrows slip down to the eighth spot on the PSL log.

ALL EYES ON: Jose Riveiro who was starting to feel the pressure from the fans after the Buccaneers recorded their third successive defeat in the league last weekend when they lost to Cape Town City.

The Spanish tactician eased pressure on himself by masterminding a win over Arrows as his inspired substitutes scored to hand Pirates a well-deserved victory and he will look to ensure that the team builds on the win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win elevated the Houghton-based giants to the fifth spot on the PSL standings - two points behind fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are now 18 points behind log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns who have won 10 matches in a row as they look to go all the way and retain the PSL title.

The win over Arrows has revived Pirates' hopes of challenging for a top three spot and secure qualification for a Caf tournament.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs will now play host to Stellenbosch FC in a PSL encounter on January 22.

Pirates are undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions against Stellies having recorded two wins and four draws during their unbeaten run.