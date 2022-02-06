Super-sub Sakala scores as Aribo & Balogun’s Rangers decimate Hearts

Rangers defeated Hearts 5-0 in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership encounter, with super-sub Fashion Sakala among the goal scorers.

The Zambia international replaced Joe Aribo in the 76th minute and eight minutes later, he found the net.

Still hurt by their 3-0 defeat to Celtic last time out, Rangers welcomed the Jam Tarts to Ibrox Stadium with the ambition of returning to winning ways.

Buoyed by that, the hosts began the match on the front foot and deservedly took an 11th-minute lead through Alfredo Morelos thanks to an assist from Ryan Kent.

Calvin Bassey placed a 50-yard pass into the path of Kent – who breezed past Nathaniel Atkinson and Taylor Moore. He then set up Morelos, who beat goalkeeper Craig Gordon for his 14th goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite their early lead, the hosts maintained the tempo as they dominated every department of the game. Aribo went close to doubling the advantage, but his strike went wide.

A few minutes before the half-time break, Gordon made a wonder save from Morelos from 18-yards to keep the scoreline low.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men got their second goal of the evening in the 64th minute thanks to Colombia international Morelos.

He could have bagged a hat-trick when Aribo released him to go one-on-one with Gordon, but a combination of Moore and the goalkeeper denied him.

Glen Kamara added the third in the 73rd minute. He sold Alex Cochrane a dummy before sitting Gordon down and finishing past him for his second of the season.

Three minutes later, Rangers raced into a four-goal lead. Scott Arfield was denied initially by the opposing goalkeeper, but the ball rebounded back into his path for a close-range finish for his fifth of the campaign.

Six minutes before full-time, substitute Sakala made it 5-0 for the Gers while Hearts returned home with heads bowed low.

Apart from Aribo, who was subbed off for Zambia’s Sakala, Leon Balogun and Bassey were in action from start to finish. Nigeria’s Nnamdi Ofoborh was conspicuously missing due to an injury concern.

For the visitors, Congo's Beni Baningime was handed a starter's role but he was subbed off for Josh Ginnelly in the 73rd minute.

Rangers now occupy the second position on the log having accrued 59 points from 25 matches.