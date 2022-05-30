The Nigeria forward added another trophy to her collection as the Blaugrana ensured a clean sweep of domestic titles

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala is delighted by what has been a successful season with the Spanish side after sealing a treble of the league, Super Cup and Copa de la Reina titles.

Oshoala was an unused substitute as Barcelona thrashed Sporting de Huelva 6-1 at the Estadio Santo Domingo to win the Copa de la Reina crown on Sunday but she had played her part in the Catalan giants’ run to the final, having netted in the 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semi-final.

The Super Falcons striker has showed her quality in Spain once more, winning the Golden Boot Award having netted 20 league goals despite missing two months of action due to a thigh injury.

Barcelona won all their 30 games while scoring 159 goals and the Super Falcons striker played a major part to win the Pichichi award, her efforts receiving praise not just in Nigeria and Spain but also from Fifa who called her ‘unstoppable.’

Oshoala finished the season with 20 goals in 19 league matches, and one a piece in the Copa de la Reina and the Uefa Champions League, outlining her status as one of the world’s finest strikers and she took to social media to celebrate the success.

“Treble completed,” Oshoala wrote online, accompanying the comment with a photo of herself with the Copa de la Reina trophy.

It would have been more for the Nigerian had Barcelona defended their Champions League crown but Jonatan Giraldez's side fell 3-1 to French giants Lyon at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on May 21.

Oshoala was a half-time substitute in that encounter but she could not do much as Lyon proved too good for Barcelona.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool player has now won three Spanish league titles, two Copa de la Reina and as many Super Cups as well as the Champions League since joining the Spanish team in 2019, while scoring an incredible 56 league goals in as many games.

This is the second season she has hit the 20-goal mark after achieving a similar feat in the 2019-20 campaign.

The four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year has, however, been slowed down by injuries in recent years, suffering an injury on her left thigh while in training with the national team in February which kept her out for 10 weeks.

The setback, which saw her miss key matches including Nigeria’s crucial 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast, came after returning from a two-month layoff with a knee injury a few weeks prior.

Oshoala has returned from injury and hit form just in time for the Super Falcon’s campaign at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations set to take place in Morocco in July where she will be seeking her fourth continental title and a record-extending 10th for Nigeria.