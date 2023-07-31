Super Falcons coach Waldrum delighted after answering critics in style - 'I'm proud of performances and believe'

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum is disappointed by his team's failure to beat Ireland Republic but is delighted after silencing critics.

Nigeria were placed in 'Group of Death'

They have collected five points

Super Falcons in Round of 16

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria defied the odds to finish second in Group B of the Women's World Cup and secure a place in the Round of 16.

After a goalless draw against Canada in their opening group game, the Super Falcons defeated eventual pool leaders Australia 3-2 before getting a point against the Republic of Ireland following a 0-0 draw on Monday.

Waldrum is happy with what his team has managed to achieve despite being regarded as the underdogs.

WHAT HE SAID: "Two years ago when we started, there were so many things that did not go well. So I told [the players] to keep working and so I am proud of the performances and believe to qualify from this group," Waldrum said after the match.

"Many people did not give the Super Falcons a chance of going through from the group without losing a match. I am so proud of them.

"I was disappointed because I thought we could win the match, but the fact that we got the objective of qualifying for the knockout stage is enough," the tactician concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After making it out of Group B, the Super Falcons will now play Group D winners in the Round of 16.

Currently, England are leading the pool with six points, with Denmark and China having three points each.

The Super Eagles are playing their ninth Women's World Cup, but the best they have done is reach the quarter-finals - in the 1999 edition.

WHAT NEXT: All eyes are now on Group D's final matches as Super Falcons wait to learn their opponent.