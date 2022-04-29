Super Falcons and Banyana Banyana discover opponents at 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations finals

Nigeria and South Africa discovered their group stage opponents at the upcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in Morocco on Friday night.



The draw was conducted in Morocco and the 14th edition of Africa's biggest women's tournament is set to be hosted by the North African country between 2 and 23 July.



Nigeria's Super Falcons, who are the defending champions, have been pitted against Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Burundi and Botswana in Group C.



The Super Falcons will renew their rivalry with Banyana having met in the final of the previous tournament which was hosted by Ghana in 2018.



The West African giants defeated the Banyana 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the final and it was a record-extending 11th continental title.



Botswana and Burundi are among the four teams which will be making their debut appearance in the showpiece that is also the first to feature twelve teams.



Tournament hosts, Morocco are in Group A alongside Senegal, Uganda and debutants Burkina Faso, while Group B features Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia and Togo.



This year's finals will double as the African qualifiers for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup which is set to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.



The top four teams will qualify for the global tournament and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.