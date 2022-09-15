Super Eagles kits: Nike to unveil stunning new 'Adire' design

Nike’s successor to the ‘Swoosh’ kits in a striking design that Super Eagles supporters would admire

Sports manufacturers Nike have revealed the 2022 Nigeria kits, with the Super Eagles set to wear an eye-catching 'Adire' design during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Historically, the West African country has often had a white and green jersey within their collection, with plenty of second kits favouring that colour palette down the years.

The home jersey – a V-neck shape - comes in a colourful green design inspired by the Adire design worn by the South-Western people of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s away kit is white in colour with a striking design on the shoulder area that has a touch of green.

In June 2018, Nike confirmed that their Naija collection had broken records, with the manufacturers revealing 3 million pre-orders for the jersey, a new record for an African nation.

Jose Peseiro’s men are expected to wear this new jersey for the first time when they square up against Algeria in an international friendly scheduled for Oran on September 27.

It will be in use against the international outing against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on November 17 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup after losing to Ghana during the qualification play-off round.